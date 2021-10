Mariachi Sirenas take over Fountain Square with their all-female rendition of traditional mariachi songs.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Evanston Pride hosted “Una Fiesta Hispana” in Evanston’s Fountain Square. The celebration agenda consisted of music, a market made up entirely of LGBTQ+ and Latinx vendors, performances by flamenco dancers, a piñata and raffle as well as a performance by Chicago’s first all-female mariachi group, Mariachi Sirenas.

Gallery | 9 Photos Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern A member of the crowd takes a swing at the event’s piñata.

