City to create Youth Advisory Committee for civic participation

The city is recruiting a new Youth Advisory Committee to develop youth-oriented community resources, according to a news release.

The committee will prioritize youth participation in local civic activities by initiating education campaigns. Members will serve as an advisory committee to city government on youth affairs to city government on youth affairs.

Evanston residents ages 14 to 24 are encouraged to apply, especially those who possess strong community connections and want to collaborate with city leaders, the release said. The city emphasized the need for the final committee to reflect Evanston’s diverse and complex community.

Applications for the committee must be submitted by Oct. 22 and require two references, the release said. At least one of them must be from a list of Evanston partner organizations, including Connections for the Homeless, Evanston Township High School and the Youth Job Center.

Interested youth must also provide a personal statement that addresses an Evanston-related issue they are passionate about and their ideas of how to tackle it. The statement can be in the form of a written document, video or audio recording.

If selected, Evanston youth will attend monthly meetings and serve up to two years on the committee.

