Northwestern recovered from its season-opening loss to beat Indiana State 24-6 at Ryan Field. Sophomore running back Evan Hull led the way with 126 yards and two rushing touchdowns, helping the Wildcats improve to 1-1.

Gallery | 11 Photos Carly Schulman/Daily Senior Staffer Coach Pat Fitzgerald watches his team during warmups. Northwestern’s 16th-year head coach won his 107th game Saturday against Indiana State.