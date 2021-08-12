City, ComEd work to restore power to residents after severe storms hit city

The City and ComEd have worked to address damage and restore power to residents after severe storms hit Tuesday night.

ComEd worked to restore power to Evanston residents after severe storms Tuesday night knocked down power lines, trees and branches across the city.

As of Wednesday morning, about 3,200 ComEd customers in the city were without power, according to a news release. The company estimated about 80 percent of customers who lost service would have their service restored by Wednesday night. It will likely take until Friday afternoon to restore service to all customers.

The city received reports of over 200 locations with tree damage, according to the release. Forestry crews and public works staff have worked since the storm to clear streets and sidewalks, address hazards and respond to malfunctioning traffic signals.

If a resident sees a downed power line, the city recommends leaving the area immediately and calling ComEd. The city encouraged any resident without electricity to visit public cooling centers, including the Robert Crown Community Center and Library, the Levy Senior Center and the Main Branch of the Evanston Public Library.

