Evanston Pride Celebrations to take place Saturday after rain cancellations in June

Evanston Pride Celebrations will take place this Saturday after Evanston Pride Inc. postponed two of its events late last month following multiple severe weather and tornado warnings.

The Pride Celebration Community Picnic will start at 4 p.m. and will take place at Ingraham Park. The event will feature music from Tiny Bubbles and Evanston’s DJ Serge.

Following the picnic, the Candle Lighting and Remembrance Ceremony will take place at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center and will feature speeches and readings by local leaders and community members.

Evanston Pride Inc. also hosted a car parade in late June, which featured nearly 50 stops between Ryan Field and Dodge Avenue.

The organization has supported the city’s LGBTQ+ community since 2019, after President Jackson Adams realized during Pride Month 2019 that the city did not sponsor any Pride events. The organization was forced to call off a planned 2020 parade due to the pandemic.

