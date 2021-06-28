Superintendent Horton presents District 65 community updates on finances, upcoming plans

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Education Center, located at 1500 McDaniel Ave. On Monday, Superintendent Devon Horton shared financial and planning updates with the community.

Superintendent Devon Horton updated the Evanston/Skokie School District 65 community on ongoing financial and logistical topics in a Monday release.

Horton addressed budget cuts, which the district made to address revenue losses that stemmed from operational changes due to COVID-19. As of its most recent figures, the district has surpassed $2.9 million in budget reductions, including over $1 million in administrative reductions.

Despite these cuts, Horton said the district remains confident in its ability to support all students. The financial plan for the 2021-22 academic year factors into the district’s long- and short-term financial sustainability plans, he added.

Additionally, Horton discussed the future of District 65’s strategic planning after its five-year plan recently expired. The district hired Resolute Educational Solutions, an educational consulting firm, to plot the course of the next five years.

District 65 also enlisted the help of Illinois-based architecture firm Cordogan Clark to lead its Master Facility Planning as it looks to update district facilities over the coming years.

Horton said both plans will require community feedback, and the development of these plans will be an ongoing dialogue over the course of the upcoming school year.

