Mirah Anti appointed to ETHS Board of Education

Evanston Township High School. Mirah Anti was appointed to the District 202 Board of Education on Monday.

Mirah Anti is the newest member of Evanston Township High School’s Board of Education, filling a vacancy left after former board member Jude Laude decided not to seek reelection, the board announced Monday.

Anti is currently the director of equity and inclusion for Township High School District 113 and has worked in education for several decades. She was selected by the board through an application process, and her term began immediately after her appointment, Board President Pat Savage-Williams said in a news release.

“As per our announcement at the May meeting, the ETHS Board of Education sought applications to fulfill the current Board vacancy,” Savage-Williams said. “We followed the process outlined in the Illinois School Code. Applications were submitted during the month of May and interviews were held during closed session in June.”

Mira will serve on the board for the remainder of the current term, which lasts until the 2023 municipal election.

