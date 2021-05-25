McCormick Prof. William Miller to serve as One Book One Northwestern faculty chair

Northwestern announced the appointment of McCormick Prof. William Miller as next year’s One Book One Northwestern faculty chair in a Monday news release.

According to the release, Miller is a professor of chemical and biological engineering. On top of his research on green infrastructure and nature-based sustainability solutions, Miller directs the Center for Engineering Sustainability and Resilience.

In his role, Miller will curate content related to One Book selection “The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where to Go From Here” by Hope Jahren, announced earlier this month. In the book, Jahren, an award-winning scientist, explores the current and projected consequences of greenhouse warming.

One Book’s selection changes each year, as the Office of the President plans to engage the campus in a community-wide reading program. Individuals are also invited to partake in event programming each year related to topics discussed in the text.

Previous selections have included Margot Lee Shetterly’s “Hidden Figures” and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The 2020-2021 selection, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson, addresses mass incarceration and racial justice. The release also noted that Stevenson’s One Book keynote has been postponed to Winter or Spring Quarter 2022.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @YunkyoMoonK

Related Stories:

— ‘The Story of More’ named as One Book One Northwestern for 2021-22

— Illinois Prison Project ambassadors discuss incarceration and re-entry at One Book event

Comments