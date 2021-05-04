‘The Story of More’ named as One Book One Northwestern for 2021-22

The Weber Arch. On Monday, Northwestern announced the 2021-22 One Book One Northwestern selection.

“The Story of More: How We Got to Climate Change and Where We Go From Here” by geobiologist Hope Jahren will be the 2021-22 One Book One Northwestern selection, the University announced Monday.

The book, published last year, examines the relationship between human existence, consumption and the impending climate crisis.

Jahren will give a virtual keynote address in October as part of a series of year-long events hosted by the One Book program.

One Book One Northwestern is hosted by the Office of the President, and has been an ongoing program at NU since 2005. It first began within Weinberg, but has since expanded to include the rest of the University.

Each year, One Book selects a piece of literature and hosts lectures, discussions and movie screenings centered around themes mentioned in the year’s selection, all to engage the NU community in campus-wide dialogue.

The 2020-21 selection was “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Philosophy Prof. Jennifer Lackey, director of Northwestern Prison Education Program, was chosen as faculty chair for the 2020-21 year.

Stevenson, whose keynote speech was postponed due to COVID-19, will visit NU in the 2021-22 academic year, according to the One Book website.

