Mayfest Productions announces Beabadoobee as part of Dillo Day 2021 lineup

Indie musician Beabadoobee will join Dillo Day’s 2021 lineup, Mayfest Productions announced Wednesday.

The Filipino-born British indie singer-songwriter, whose real name is Beatrice Laus, learned guitar through YouTube, then started uploading covers such as “The Moon Song” in Spike Jonze’s film “Her.” Her performance is set to take place virtually on May 22.

Beabadoobee’s inclusion in the lineup was announced a week after Mayfest named indie artist Omar Apollo as this year’s daytime headliner.

Beabadoobee signed with Dirty Hit Records in 2018, which also represents artists like Rina Sawayama and The 1975. She has since released several extended plays, including “Lice,” “Patched Up” and “Loveworm.” Her 2019 EP “Space Cadet” was supported by singles like “She Plays Bass” and “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus.”

Beabadoobee’s debut studio album, “Fake It Flowers,” was released the following year. Her most recent single, “Last Day on Earth,” was produced by The 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel and dropped in March.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter currently has over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

“While the artist was born in 2000, she is often credited with embracing ‘90s aesthetics,” the Mayfest release read. “Her dulcet voice juxtaposed on top of scorching electric guitars is reminiscent of her influences, including Veruca Salt and Alanis Morissette.”

