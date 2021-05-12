Mike Polisky resigns as Northwestern Athletic Director

Nine days after his official announcement as Northwestern’s next athletic director, Mike Polisky resigned from the position Wednesday night and will be departing the University.

The news was first reported by Shannon Ryan of The Chicago Tribune.

“Over the last 10 days, it has become clear to me that the current challenges will not allow me to effectively lead our department, especially during these unsettling times in college athletics,” Polisky said in a statement.

Polisky’s hire was met with backlash by members of the Northwestern community. A few days after the official announcement, former cheerleader Erika Carter (SESP ‘18) created a petition that called for an independent investigation “as to whether Polisky acted lawfully and with integrity when responding to cheerleader complaints.”

Last Friday, over 200 Northwestern students, faculty and staff and Evanston community members marched from The Rock to University President Morton Schapiro’s house to protest Polisky’s appointment.

Polisky was named a defendant in a federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment within the cheerleading program. In a February investigation by The Daily Northwestern, cheerleaders also said that Polisky did not sufficiently respond to allegations of racial discrimination within the program.

“My love and respect for Northwestern and for our student-athletes, coaches and staff are greater than my own desire to lead the department,” Polisky wrote in the statement. “I do not want to be a distraction to our incredible staff as it pursues the collective goal of helping our student-athletes become the best they can be.”

The announcement of Polisky’s resignation comes hours after over 140 current and former student athletes, alumni, donors and athletic department employees wrote a letter to the Board of Trustees in support of Polisky.

Schapiro, who issued a statement on May 6 defending Polisky’s hire, wrote in a statement Wednesday night that he will share information about the search process for the University’s next athletic director “in the coming months.”

To replace Polisky on an interim basis, Schapiro appointed Robert Gundlach, a professor of linguistics and Northwestern’s faculty athletics representative to the NCAA and the Big Ten.

This story will continue to be updated with more information.

