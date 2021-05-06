Football: Wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman signs with Indianapolis Colts as undrafted free agent

Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman looks on. The wide receiver signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent.

After the best season of his Northwestern career, Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman now has the chance to make an NFL roster.

The wide receiver signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent, becoming the 11th Wildcat this offseason to earn an NFL training camp invite.

In 2020, Chiaokhiao-Bowman was NU’s leading wideout, finishing with 508 yards and five touchdowns. After catching only 460 yards and one touchdown over his first three seasons with the Cats, he became a top target of graduate quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers.

Coincidentally, the Minnesota native’s two best games last season came in the Colts’ home state. Against Purdue, Chiaokhiao-Bowman caught eight passes for 86 yards and three touchdowns in West Lafayette, Ind. Then, in the Big Ten Championship against Ohio State at Lucas Oil Stadium — the Colts’ home stadium — in Indianapolis, he reeled in eight catches for a career-high 103 receiving yards.

The six-foot-two wideout finished his NU career with 82 receptions for 968 yards and six touchdowns.

At NU’s Pro Day on March 9, Chiaokhiao-Bowman ran a 4.78 40-yard dash and completed the 3-cone drill in 6.78 seconds.

Last season, Indianapolis finished with the 14th-most passing yards in the NFL last season and replaced retired quarterback Phillip Rivers by trading for Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Wentz. In 2021, the team returns veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and has promising wideouts in Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell Jr.

Chiaokhiao-Bowman’s signing was the culmination of a strong offseason for NU, as he became the eighth Wildcat to sign with an NFL team as an undrafted free agent.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, offensive lineman Rashawn Slater and cornerback Greg Newsome II became the first two NU players selected in the first round of the same draft. Defensive end Earnest Brown IV was chosen in the fifth round two days later.

