Evanston Township High School ranked 41st in Illinois by US News

Evanston Township High School was ranked one of the best high schools in the nation in the latest U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools report.

ETHS was ranked 41st in Illinois and 827th in the nation, receiving a score of 95.37 out of 100 on the national rankings scorecard.

The report ranks around 18,000 public high schools across 50 states and the District of Columbia based on state testing scores, college-level exams, and graduation rates.

College readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates were the indicators used to determine rankings.

ETHS has an Advanced Placement participation rate of 66 percent, according to the report, and 52 percent of the student body has passed at least one AP test. The school’s graduation rate is 92 percent.

Total minority enrollment is 54 percent and 36 percent of students are economically disadvantaged.

“I am so proud that ETHS consistently remains one of the top high schools locally and nationally, as our teachers and staff work to support the academic as well as social and emotional growth of our students,” District 202 Superintendent Eric Witherspoon said in a news release last week. “Ranking in the top three percent of all high schools in the U.S. including charter, magnet, and selective enrollment high schools underscores the commitment to our goals and vision for the future.”

ETHS began optional hybrid instruction last month after more than a year of online classes. Around 1,720 students have opted into the hybrid instruction, and around 2,000 have continued to learn remote-only.

Next fall, the district will adopt a block schedule with no semester exams, and intends to provide complete in-person instruction in the fall. When the 2021-22 academic year begins, all detention, tardies and social probations will be cleared from student records.

