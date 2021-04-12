Biden nominates Pritzker Prof. Michael Kang on commission to reform Supreme Court

The Pritzker School of Law. Pritzker Prof. Michael Kang was nominated for the presidential commission to reform the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday.

President Joe Biden nominated Pritzker Prof. Michael Kang to a newly-formed commission to reform the Supreme Court of the United States, according to a Friday news release from the White House.

The executive order created the Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States, a bipartisan group that seeks to analyze arguments related to Supreme Court reform. Bob Bauer, a New York University law professor and former White House counsel to President Barack Obama, and Cristina Rodríguez, a Yale Law School professor and former deputy assistant attorney general, will serve as co-chairs. The other 34 members consist of scholars, retired judges, reform advocates and experts who have testified in front of the Supreme Court.

“The Commission’s purpose is to provide an analysis of the principal arguments in the contemporary public debate for and against Supreme Court reform, including an appraisal of the merits and legality of particular reform proposals,” the release stated.

Kang is recognized as an expert on campaign finance, voting rights, redistricting and judicial elections. His recent research interests include gerrymandering and campaign finances of elected judges.

Another member of the commission, Tara Leigh Grove, was a visiting professor at the Pritzker School of Law in 2012.

The commission will analyze arguments from scholars, groups and individuals throughout the public about topics related to Supreme Court reform. These subjects include the Supreme Court’s role in the government, the membership and size of the Court and its rules and practices. The group will then complete a report within 180 days of its first public meeting.

“This action is part of the Administration’s commitment to closely study measures to improve the federal judiciary, including those that would expand access (to) the court system,” the release read.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacquygermain

Related Stories:

— Biden nominates Kellogg Prof. Ben Harris for key Treasury position

— Northwestern community weighs in on what Biden’s presidency looks like for the future of immigration reform

— How members of the Northwestern community can get vaccinated

Comments