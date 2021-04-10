Devon Reid wins 8th Ward aldermanic race; Matthew Mitchell concedes

Devon Reid has won the 8th Ward aldermanic race Saturday after candidate Matthew Mitchell officially conceded the race Saturday.

Reid, who currently serves as City Clerk, captured nearly 52 percent of the vote, leading by just 42 votes, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office as of Saturday. Results have not been finalized, as mail-in ballots can still be counted up to two weeks later.

Reid has a background as a political consultant and community organizer, and prioritized transparency, community involvement and equity in his campaign.

Since election night, Reid has maintained a slight lead over Mitchell. On Tuesday, Mitchell told The Daily he did not believe mail-in ballots would give him a lead.

Mitchell congratulated his opponent in a statement released Saturday.

“The County updated the results last night and I think that the results will hold,” Mitchell said in the statement. “Many thanks to all of you who supported me and my campaign; we all want to make our community a better place. Thank you all for your support. I wish the next Evanston City Council all the best in their important work going forward.”

After a heated campaign, Reid and Mitchell ousted 38-year Council member Ald. Ann Rainey (8th) in the February primaries.

Throughout the primary campaigns, Rainey found herself in the middle of a controversy after characterizing Reid as a “very scary person” at a Feb. 2 debate hosted by the League of Women Voters of Evanston — after which Mayor-elect Daniel Biss rejected Rainey’s endorsement.

In 2017, Rainey, the longest-serving alderman in Evanston history, defeated Rob Bady by a narrow 13 vote lead.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @delaneygnelson

Related Stories:

— Students weigh in on changes to CTA bus schedule, Wildcard access

— Northwestern implements University-issued Ventra cards for free admission to CTA 201 bus route

Comments