Jonathan Nieuwsma projected to win 4th Ward aldermanic race

Newcomer Jonathan Nieuwsma is projected to have defeated challenger Diane Goldring in the 4th Ward aldermanic race.

Jonathan Nieuwsma is projected to win the 4th Ward aldermanic race, according to unofficial results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Nieuwsma and opponent Diane Goldring received almost 59 and just over 41 percent of the vote, respectively, in Tuesday’s unofficial results with all precincts reporting. Nieuwsma will take the seat of Ald. Don Wilson (4th), who was ousted by the newcomers in the February primary.

Nieuwsma served as the president of Citizens’ Greener Evanston from 2009 to 2020. He was also appointed to the city’s utilities commission and is a founding member of the Evanston Development Cooperative.

Nieuwsma said in office, he intends to follow through on his campaign promises.

“(This) involves doing everything I can to make Evanston more equitable, more environmentally sustainable, and doing this in a manner which is fiscally prudent by looking at economic development and revitalizing Evanston’s economy,” Nieuwsma told The Daily Tuesday night.

Goldring has a background in finance and community work, including having served on the board of Evanston CASE and volunteering weekly at Connections for the Homeless.

Goldring did not immediately respond to The Daily’s request for comment.

Nieuwsma extended congratulations and thanks to Goldring, and said he was glad the two were able to maintain a “cordial rivalry” in the race.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @delaneygnelson

Related Stories:

— Bobby Burns projected to win 5th Ward race

— 1st Ward too close to call, Clare Kelly leads over Judy Fiske

— 2nd Ward too close to call, Peter Braithwaite leads over Darlene Cannon

Comments