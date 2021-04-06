Bobby Burns projected to win 5th Ward race

Bobby Burns was elected to represent the 5th Ward on City Council in Tuesday’s 5th Ward aldermanic election.

Community organizer Bobby Burns is projected to win the 5th Ward aldermanic race, according to preliminary results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Burns and his opponent, local gun control activist Carolyn Murray, captured almost 66 percent and just over 33 percent of votes respectively, with all precincts reporting.

“I’m tremendously appreciative and honored to be the next 5th Ward alderman,” Burns said. “We won it on our terms, we won it together as a 5th Ward family and I’m looking forward to pulling everyone in to move forward.”

Burns focused on increasing racial equity and resident engagement throughout his campaign. Prior to the election, Burns, who has a background in Evanston community organizing, helped found Evanston Collective, an organization that advocates for Black residents.

Burns received the endorsements of Ald. Robin Rue Simmons (5th), as well as former three-term 5th Ward alderman Delores Holmes and Shorefront Legacy Center founder Dino Robinson.

He cited his strategy of continuing to knock on every door of the 5th Ward is what helped him win the race.

“Anytime the candidate gets to that many doors, you’re setting yourself up for a good chance to win,” Burns said. “It has been important for me to knock on doors and make phone calls to get a sense of what the individual concerns are in the ward, but also the block by block concerns.”

Murray ran on a platform of community-building and open communication. This is the second time Murray has come up short in a run for 5th Ward alderman; she was defeated by Rue Simmons in 2017.

Burns said he won’t let the win change him or his priorities.

“I said down the stretch that if I win, this will not inflate my ego,” Burns said. “It will be a deeply humbling experience for me, this is a ward (and) that I love that I’m fully committed to.”

Murray did not immediately respond to The Daily’s request for comment.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jasonbeeferman

Related Stories:

— Here is where Evanston’s 5th Ward aldermanic candidates stand on the issues

— Aldermanic candidate Carolyn Murray looks to reform policing, affordability for Fifth Ward

— In the shadow of her son’s death, Evanston mother helps remove over 200 unwanted guns from Evanston homes, streets

Comments