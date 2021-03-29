Fleming, Suffredin endorse Goldring for 4th Ward aldermanic race

Ald. Cicely Fleming (9th) and Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) endorsed Diane Goldring in the 4th Ward aldermanic race Monday.

The endorsements come just over a week before the April 6 general election, in which Goldring will face off with candidate Jonathan Nieuwsma. Both candidates are newcomers to City Council, having ousted incumbent Ald. Don Wilson (4th).

The aldermen said Goldring would be a progressive and “independently-minded” alderman.

“She brings a wealth of knowledge,” Fleming said in the statement. “She is the strongest candidate in the race on equity issues we still must confront in Evanston.”

Fleming is running uncontested in the 9th Ward aldermanic race. Suffredin is running against Katie Trippi.

Goldring has a background in finance, during which she worked with small businesses and local community work. She has served on the board of Evanston CASE, a special education advocacy organization, and has volunteered weekly at Connections for the Homeless.

Nieuswma served as the president of Citizens’ Greener Evanston and worked on the city’s utilities commission and the Evanston Development Cooperative. He has campaigned on environmental sustainability and equity.

Both candidates’ stances on key policy issues can be found here. Residents can vote early at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center until April 5. Individuals can also request mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by election day, April 6.

