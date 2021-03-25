The Daily Northwestern’s Policy Guide to Evanston’s 8th Ward Aldermanic Candidates
March 25, 2021
Eighth Ward aldermanic candidates Devon Reid and Matthew Mitchell are advancing to the April 6 general election, after capturing more votes than 38-year Council member Ald. Ann Rainey (8th) in the February primaries. The Daily asked Reid, Evanston’s City Clerk, and Mitchell, an attorney and Ridgeville Park District board member, about their policy stances. The candidates’ answers have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @juliaa_grace
Related Stories:
— City clerk Devon Reid preparing for run-off in Eighth
— Evanston residents, organizations react to projected primary results