Hagerty and Schapiro announce Northwestern Good Neighbor Equity Fund recipient programs

Mayor Steve Hagerty and Northwestern University President Morton Schapiro announced Monday the $1 million Northwestern Good Neighbor Racial Equity Fund’s recipient programs.

The fund is part of Schapiro and NU leaders’ commitment beginning last September to give $1.5 million in the fiscal year to Evanston and Chicago for the purpose of advancing racial justice.

“We believe it’s crucial to focus on addressing historic social and racial injustices and their ongoing effects on our community,” Schapiro said in a city news release. “I believe this is how we can all make our greatest impact for the long-term health of our city.”

Of the $1 million allocation, $400,000 will fund a minority business incubator dedicated to increasing access to programming and networking among local entrepreneurs. $300,000 will go toward a pilot universal basic income program that will provide monthly cash payments to low-income Evanston households. $100,000 will support consulting services for strengthening “the equitable delivery of City services to the community.”

Local artists and cultural organizations will receive $50,000, and another $50,000 will support an in-home technology pilot initiative aimed at connecting senior residents with health and wellness programming. Another $50,000 will supplement a relief fund for undocumented residents. A language access program will also receive a $50,000 grant dedicated to helping Evanston reduce language barriers and provide staff training.

Northwestern has given $1 million to Evanston since 2015 to support projects discussed by the mayor of Evanston and the University president. The fund was rebranded from the Good Neighbor Fund to the Good Neighbor Racial Equity fund last summer.

