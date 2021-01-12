Northwestern opens five new satellite COVID-19 testing sites

The Weber Arch. The University announced five new testing centers in Evanston in a Tuesday email.

Northwestern announced that five new testing sites would be available to pick up and return Color COVID-19 testing kits.

In a Tuesday email, Northwestern announced that Mudd Library, Technological Institute, Louis Theater, Kresge Hall and 1800 Sherman Ave. in downtown Evanston will become satellite testing sites. At these sites, students will be able to pick up testing kits and drop off completed tests, but on-site testing will not be administered.

The testing centers will be open starting Wednesday, Jan. 13. Students who pick up a test will be required to return their samples by 3:30 p.m. the same day. On-site testing will continue at the Jacobs Center in Evanston and 345 E. Superior St. in Chicago.

Students who fail to complete Wildcat Wellness testing requirements will be referred to the Office of Community Standards, the email says. Students are also expected to continue testing every week even after their quarantine period ends.

