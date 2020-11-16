Evanston stay-at-home advisory goes into effect

After COVID-19 cases spiked across the city, Evanston announced a stay-at-home advisory, which went into effect Monday morning.

Last week, Evanston saw a 5.6 percent positivity rate — double the rate two weeks prior. Suburban Cook County has a 15 percent positivity rate, and while the city’s positivity rate is below many of its surrounding areas, Mayor Steve Hagerty said health risks will only increase throughout the winter.

As a result, the advisory asks residents to remain at home for all non-essential trips and reduce unnecessary gatherings, including potential holiday travel. The advisory is slated to go into effect for at least 30 days, with the potential to be extended.

“Our collective actions can reduce the rate of infections, prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed, and, ultimately, save lives,” Health & Human Services Director Ike Ogbo wrote. “We are asking residents to take these necessary actions today to prevent more restrictive mitigation measures in the future.”

