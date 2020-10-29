No tuition reduction, dorms to be at half capacity as University plans to allow all undergraduates to campus this winter

The Weber Arch. Northwestern has not announced plans to reduce tuition this winter despite a 10 percent tuition reduction for the fall.

Northwestern announced plans Wednesday to allow all undergraduates on campus this winter after most underclassmen were barred this fall. But according to University spokesperson Jon Yates, dorm capacity will still be limited.

The University estimates 2,400 to 2,700 beds will be available this winter, Yates said — about half the number of beds the University has on campus, including Greek housing. In September, University President Morton Schapiro cited insufficient on-campus rooms and a lack of quarantine beds as reasons why the administration flipped their decision on fall housing.

This winter, Yates said the University is following recommendations from Northwestern Medicine as administrators model quarantine and isolation housing.

Underclassmen will also now be allowed to attend any in-person or hybrid courses, Yates said, marking another change from the fall where even those living in Evanston have not been allowed to enter on-campus buildings and facilities.

Administrators had issued a 10 percent tuition reduction for Fall Quarter in an Aug. 28 announcement, but Yates said the discount only applied to the fall. As of now, the University has not announced plans to reduce tuition for Winter Quarter.

In September, Northwestern’s food provider Compass Group laid off about 100 staff members due to the University’s plans to close some dining locations in light of the decision to bring fewer students to campus than planned. A Compass spokesperson told The Daily that the company is currently planning for the influx of students returning in the winter.

“Once we have a final count of those returning, we will be able to determine our staffing needs and dining location plans,” the spokesperson said.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabellesarraf

Comments