LTE: Jewish students, faculty, and alumni respond to Morton Schapiro

For the past week, Northwestern students have been marching daily to demand that the University abolish the Northwestern police force, which cited nonviolent student protestors for demonstrating outside of the Jeff Sessions talk in 2019, and to cut ties with Evanston police, who violently arrested a Black NU Ph.D. student in 2015 for driving his own car. Petition signatures, social media call-outs, and fruitless meetings between Black student leaders and administration have done little to move the NU leadership towards meaningful action. Instead, after months of promising to release NUPD’s budget, the University has refused transparency and demonized student protestors.

President Morty Schapiro’s Oct. 19 community email begins with a vague commitment to “peaceful protests” but quickly decries recent actions as “expressions that have been anything but peaceful or productive.” Instead of engaging with students’ demands, President Schapiro condemned organizers for defacing property, alleged several falsehoods about NU Community Not Cops, and flung a baseless and damaging accusation of antisemitism against student activists.

As Jewish students, graduate workers, faculty and alumni, we are particularly disturbed by Schapiro’s false accusation of antisemitism, which he makes to personally condemn student activists’ slogans and chants. He claimed that students’ use of, among other epithets, “piggy Morty” was “dangerously close to a longstanding trope against observant Jews like myself. Whether it was done out of ignorance or out of anti-Semitism, it is completely unacceptable.” We are outraged at this mischaracterization. The Black Panthers and other Black-led groups popularized the use of “pig” to refer to police and police sympathizers in the mid 1960s; in this context, the term has never singled out Jews. As such, it is both confusing and troubling to read Schapiro’s focus on antisemitism at the end of a community-wide email about demands to abolish a racist police force.

There is a long, sordid history of White Jewish leaders using antisemitism as a cudgel to denigrate Black radical protest and sow divisions among communities otherwise allied in the fight against White supremacy. Schapiro’s weaponization of his Jewish identity is no different, and is meant to distract us from the cries for justice currently being led by Black abolitionists at Northwestern and to legitimize anti-Black sanctions against them. A world free of police and incarceration is a world that keeps us as Jews safer from the forces of antisemitism. We know that the very White nationalists who have infiltrated police departments across the country despise all Jews, just as they disproportionately target Black and brown communities, harming Jews of color and non-Jewish people of color alike. We will not allow spurious, willfully ignorant accusations of antisemitism to divide us from the ultimate goals of abolishing a police force rooted in racism and White supremacy.

Antisemitism has no place in our movements for liberation. And while White Jews are certainly targets of antisemitism, violently and troublingly observed in the uptick in antisemitic and far-right violence emboldened by the Trump administration, White Jews also benefit from White supremacy. This is an inseparable part of understanding the reality of antisemitism in the 21st century –– that despite rising antisemitism under Trump, those of us who identify as White Jews are largely still protected by our Whiteness. Schapiro, as a White Jew, does not face the kind of systemic brutality at the hands of police that Black and brown NU students and Evanston residents do. Alleging antisemitism in order to discredit a movement to abolish a racist police force also erases and delegitimizes Black Jews, for whom fighting antisemitism and anti-Blackness are inseparable pursuits.

Finally, we refuse to let debates over Israel-Palestine derail the necessary work of student organizers demanding the abolition of NUPD. International solidarity between Black activists and Palestinians has ample precedent, and while our Jewish community may hold a variety of opinions on the nature and future of Zionism, we reiterate that criticism of Israel, condemnation of the brutal Israeli occupation, as well as rejection of Zionism (which also has ample historical precedent among anti-Zionist Jews) are not antisemitic.

As the undersigned 90+ Jewish members of the Northwestern community, we unequivocally reject President Schapiro’s accusations of antisemitism and stand in solidarity with the abolitionists leading NU Community Not Cops. We lift up the Jewish principle of pikuach nefesh, which states that the preservation of human life overrides virtually any law, and even demands violation of law when life is at stake. We see through President Schapiro’s attempts to distract from the work of abolition and ask that our Jewish community and allies continue to show up for daily actions until Northwestern abolishes its police.

Signed,

Allyson Bondy 2020

Sarah Kollender 2021

Marissa Page 2018

Madison Fiedler 2019

Emma Gordon 2017

Merens 2020

Jess Schwalb 2019

Sam Kahn 2017

Hannah Givertz 2018

Katherine Berman 2021

Ben Zucker 2022 Bienen

Charlotte Rosen 2022

Suna Zekioglu 2024

Kaitlin Huennekens 2021

Emma Davis 2025

Wynn Jacobson-Galan 2024

Arielle Tolman 2021

Alexis Prybutok 2022

Melissa Cagan 2018

Zach Watson 2022

Emily Handsman 2021

Cory Borgman 2017

Eli Lichtenstein 2022

Emma Blau 2020

Anna Rosenthal 2024

Dani Kosover-Ayala 2021

Alexandra Isaia 2021

Nathan Cohen 2020

Isaac Ginsberg Miller 2022

Daniel Weinberg 2016

Julia Clark-Riddell 2017

Maggie Davidson 2024

Amanda Gordon 2020

Emma Gordon 2017

Sophie Boorstein 2021

Erica Littman 2020

Laila Francis 2019

Lauren Miller 2021

Kayli Fradin 2022

Anna Dumont 2022

Anna Dumont 2022

Eric Wagner 2023

Ben Ratskoff 2013

Carter Liebman 2021

Sally Kim 2024

Andrea Tipton 2024

Michael Abber 2020

Jamie Lipman 2020

Emma Kupor 2018

Sam Bernitz 2020

Maggie Davidson 2024

Jess Zeidman 2018

Jake Rosner 2012

Rachel Hoffman 2012

Aliana Ruxin 2019

Ariel Weiner 2022

Jonah Michel 2024

Michael Aronson 2017

Nadav Avruch 2020

Adam Fogelman Chanes 2019

Anna Rosenthal 2024

Archie 2022

Anna Cork 2022

Eden Berke 2021

Isabel Sturla 2017

Isn’t Hirschtritt Licht 2015

Yadid Hirschtritt Licht 2018

Becca Greenstein 2020

Maya Davis 2021

Sophia Levin 2022

Elena Sucharetza 2000

Eliana Liebman 2022

Macey Goldstein 2022

Alexander Muller 2019

Sarah Libfraind 2022

Will Bloom 2013

Sophie Mann 2018

Rose Taylor 2022

Alex Rubin 2017

Talia Waxman 2019

Maya Davis 2021

Ariel Sheffey 2020

Hayley Krolik 2020

Talia Meidan 2020

Carol Muskin 1995

Carly Rubin 2021

Jessica Lewis 2017

Kate Hader 2022

Aviva Kaplan 2024

Marissa Levy 2022

Dana Westmoreland 2020

Rachel Wallack 2019

Caren Levy-Van Slyke 1971

Dawn Rafal 2019

If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected] The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Comments