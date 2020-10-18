Man arrested in relation with July 23 shooting

A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder related to a July shooting.

At around 1:16 a.m. on July 23, Evanston Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Howard Street. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man lying on the ground. Chicago Fire Department paramedics attempted to treat the man, but he was deceased.

A second victim, a 21-year-old Evanston resident was found nearby with a graze wound on his head. He was brought to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital and later released.

An EPD investigation found that one person was responsible for both shootings, and Evanston police worked with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to put out a national warrant for the suspect’s arrest. The 26-year-old was arrested on Oct. 10 in Toledo, Ohio and charged with first degree murder on Oct. 15.

The man is currently being held in the Cook County Jail with no bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— One dead, one injured near the Howard Street CTA station

— Some claims in lawsuit against city, police chief Demitrous Cook dismissed

Comments