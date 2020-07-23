One dead, one injured near the Howard Street CTA station

Evanston Police Department responded to a shooting early Thursday morning.

At approximately 1:16 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call about a shooting in the 300 block of Howard Street, near the Chicago Transit Authority station, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found a young black man, about 20 years old, lying on the ground. Chicago Fire Department paramedics attempted to treat the man, but he was deceased, according to the release.

The Chicago Police Department also found a 21-year-old Evanston man in the area with a graze wound on his head. He was transported to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital where he was treated and released, according to the release.

The initial investigation from EPD and North Regional Major Crimes Task Force indicates the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation started near Marshfield Avenue and Howard Street, the news release said. Detectives are working to identify the man and contact his family.

