Some claims in lawsuit against city, police chief Demitrous Cook dismissed

EPD vehicles. On Monday, multiple claims against police chief Demitrous Cook and the city were dismissed.

Multiple claims from a February lawsuit filed against police chief Demitrous Cook, Evanston Police Department and the city of Evanston were dropped on Monday.

The lawsuit, which was filed by Evanston resident Kevin Logan, was prompted by a Feb. 17 incident in which Cook posted mugshots of over 30 of EPD’s known suspects to his public Snapchat story. Logan’s mugshot was included in the photos, which also included his date of birth and last known address, along with a handwritten note reading “HIV.”

In February, Logan tested negative for HIV. The suit claimed that the posting harmed Logan’s reputation, in part by implying he was HIV-positive, which prompted online harassment. Additionally, the suit alleged that Cook violated police protocol by posting the photos, and the incident caused Logan emotional distress.

Multiple claims against the city were dismissed Monday, including those for infliction of emotional distress and gross negligence. However, the claims of violation of Fourth Amendment rights, due process and equal protection rights against Cook and the city were not dismissed. Additionally, Logan’s defamation claim against Cook was not dismissed.

The city and Cook must respond to the claims that were not dismissed by Nov. 3.

