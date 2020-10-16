Kellogg MBA courses to go remote for two weeks following rise in COVID-19 cases

The Kellogg School of Management decided Friday to make all full-time MBA courses remote for two weeks, from Oct. 19 to 30, following a rise in COVID-19 cases traced to several off-campus student gatherings.

According to University spokesperson Jon Yates, the decision was made after four Kellogg students tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday. After contact tracing those individuals, Northwestern found that more than 50 Kellogg students were linked to off-campus social gatherings.

The University’s COVID-19 Response Team is working with the impacted students, implementing testing, contact tracing and quarantine procedures according to protocol, Yates said. He added that NU is actively working to ensure any community members exposed to COVID-19 are notified and tested.

To protect the NU community, the University is asking all full-time MBA students in the Chicago area to adhere to a stay-at-home directive starting Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. through Oct. 30. Kellogg students in Evening and Weekend MBA, Executive MBA and M.S. in Management Studies courses are not required to observe the order, nor are Ph.D. candidates, faculty or staff.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabellesarraf

Comments