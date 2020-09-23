Northwestern+partially+closes+Lakefill+to+start+coastal+stabilization+project

Northwestern is closing the eastern path of the Lakefill to start work on an Emergency Coastal Stabilization project, according to a Wednesday email.

The project, which starts the week of Sept. 28, is designed to temporarily protect the lakefront while the University develops a long-term plan to protect the Lakefill from rising lake levels.

Depending on weather conditions, Facilities plans to complete major construction by late December. The email added that “supplemental landscaping” will continue into late spring 2021.

In the meantime, the pathway between Lakeside Field and Regenstein Bridge — spanning the entire eastern border of the Lakefill and Lake Michigan — will be closed. Pedestrians will still be able to use the west pathway, which can be accessed near the Regenstein Bridge or Kellogg Global Hub.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @isabellesarraf

Related Stories:

— Evanston’s lakefront stabilization proves costly, city contracts SmithGroup to address issue

— High Lake Michigan water levels pose public safety concerns

Comments