Attempted burglary at McManus Center on Evanston campus

A Northwestern student reported an attempted burglary to University Police Monday night on the Evanston campus.

The student was walking down the hallway to their apartment in the McManus Center, 1725 Orrington Ave., when they noticed they were being followed by an unknown man, according to a news release. When the student entered their apartment and closed their door, the suspect attempted to push the door open. The student yelled, and the suspect fled down the hallway.

According to the news release, the suspect is a man between the ages of 20 and 30 with dark blonde hair, about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a light-colored T-shirt and shorts along with a red face covering.

The Department of Safety and Security is reviewing security cameras in the area and searching for the suspect, according to the release.

