Weeks before planned beginning to in-person learning, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 goes all remote for first trimester

D65 students were scheduled to resume in-person instruction on Sept. 29 but will now do so on Nov. 16 at the earliest.

Students in Evanston/Skokie School District 65, who were originally scheduled to return to the classroom beginning Sept. 29, will now remain remote for all of the first trimester, superintendent Devon Horton announced in a news release.

All D65 students began the school year with remote classes on Aug. 27, with a planned month of entirely online instruction before students could return to the classroom. Parents were asked to select whether their child would participate in in-person classes over the summer, with the decision applying to the entire school year.

However, after evaluating multiple factors, including Cook County’s risk level and Metrics for School Determination of Community Spread, the district decided the risk associated with bringing students back to school buildings was too high, according to the news release.

As of now, students who have opted into in-person learning will return to classrooms beginning on Nov. 16. Any changes for the remainder of the school year will be made on a trimester basis, and parents will be notified at least two weeks prior to the change.

For parents who may have needed the childcare and support in-person instruction provided, the district will implement a limited amount of in-person events and enrichment activities. In the release, Horton said he is aware of the added burden this may place on families, and is committed to finding the best routes of support for families possible.

“I am simply not willing to risk the health of any child or staff member — or a member of their families,” Horton said in the news release. “Our community has remained extremely vigilant in prioritizing health and safety. We ask that you continue to do so.”

