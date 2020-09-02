Residential Services to offer free storage for items left in dorms last spring, shipped to campus this fall

560 Lincoln and Kemper Hall. The University announced an expansion of storage services and updates to on-campus housing for the fall.

In a Wednesday evening email, Residential Services announced extensions to free storage and information on Fall Quarter housing after recent changes to on-campus housing.

Prior to the planned arrival to campus, undergraduates with on-campus housing were offered a ship-to-school program in partnership with University and Student Services, the email said. There were also many students who stored items with USS in the spring after their belongings were left behind due to the campus shutdown.

Residential Services wrote that any items sent via the USS ship-to-school program or in storage since the spring can be kept in storage at no cost to students for the fall. The decision was made because the University anticipates being able to welcome all first- and second-year students who wish to live on campus in the winter, the email said.

Those who do not want their belongings kept in storage are expected to make arrangements to pick up their items or have them shipped at their own expense. The email said packages sent directly to campus using services not affiliated with the University cannot be forwarded or returned, and will be kept in storage.

The email also said the University plans to keep previously assigned or selected rooms in place in light of the recent changes, but students residing on campus this fall might be moved to temporary assignments for the quarter.

Northwestern’s plan is for students to return to previously assigned or selected rooms in the winter. The temporary assignment change was made in order for residents to be placed in specific locations where the University can “adequately de-densify” for COVID-19 health and safety reasons. Residential Services wrote it plans to make “every attempt” to keep students in selected residential areas and keep residential college members together.

