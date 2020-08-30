Blotter: Armed robbery, missing kittens

A bag was taken Tuesday evening near AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital.

A census taker, a 52-year-old Chicago resident, said he was walking east on Hull Terrace from Custer Avenue when a man approached him shortly before 7:14 p.m., Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said.

The man reportedly “displayed a silver chrome handgun and demanded the… census bag,” Glew said. The bag contained census paperwork and a car key fob to the Chicago man’s Honda, according to Glew. The man then drove southbound on Custer Avenue in a black four-door sedan, Glew said.

No one is in custody for this incident as of Friday evening.

Kittens missing from apartment

An Evanston woman’s cats have been missing since sometime Wednesday night or Thursday.

The 31-year-old woman reported Thursday afternoon that her two kittens were missing from her apartment, located in the 700 block of Hinman Avenue, according to Glew.

When the woman went to bed at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, the cats were still in her residence, Glew said. Shortly after she woke up around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, she discovered the front door of her apartment was unlocked and opened. According to Glew, the door was unlocked before the woman went to bed.

At approximately 2 p.m. Thursday, the woman noticed that her two cats were missing from her apartment, according to Glew. She told the Evanston Police Department that “she (believes) somebody entered her residence and took her kittens while she was asleep,” Glew said.

The woman said the kittens are electronically chipped. There are no suspects as of Friday evening.

