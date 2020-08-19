Blotter: Disorderly conduct arrest, La Macchina theft

An Evanston man was charged Monday with disorderly conduct.

A 48-year-old woman reported a suspicious person in her backyard last Tuesday, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew.

The woman said a person triggered the motion sensor, which then activated her home security system at around 4:30 a.m., Glew said. The security video purportedly shows the Evanston man, who lives on the same block as the woman, unscrewing a lightbulb in the yard. He then purportedly looked directly at the camera and then walked away from her home, according to Glew.

The Evanston Police Department later found the lightbulb on the ground behind the woman’s residence, Glew said. The man was also charged with another count of disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to be in court for both counts on Sept. 1.

Theft at La Macchina Cafe

A bag and its contents were stolen from a downtown Evanston restaurant Monday night.

A 21-year-old Evanston man exited La Macchina Cafe, located at 1620 Orrington Ave., but forgot an item at the store, Glew said.

At approximately 9:53 p.m. Monday, the man returned to the restaurant and left his bag in the entryway of the cafe to retrieve the forgotten item. At that time, an employee said an individual grabbed the bag and left the store, Glew said. EPD could not immediately locate the individual.

The bag contained a brown leather bag, which was carrying a MacBook Pro, a photo ID, $60 in cash and two debit cards, according to Glew. The possessions are valued at approximately $2650.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

Comments