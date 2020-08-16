TiShaunda McPherson named associate vice president for equity, Title IX changes announced

TiShaunda McPherson (Pritzker ’06) will be Northwestern’s next associate vice president for equity, according to a Friday news release.

McPherson will succeed Sarah Wake, who led the office in 2019. Prior to stepping into the role, which begins on Sept. 8, McPherson served as senior civil rights attorney for the U.S. Department of Education for seven years, and has worked at Adtalem Global Education as corporate counsel and its inaugural director of equity and access.

Interim Provost Kathleen Hagerty said McPherson’s experiences in education and government will contribute to future success at NU.

“She has the broad range of experience — in education, in government, in law — to ensure that the Office of Equity will continue to provide excellent service, resources and support to all members of the Northwestern community,” Hagerty said.

On Friday, the Office of Equity also announced changes to the University’s Title IX policies in response to new regulations from the Department of Education.

These changes include the merging of the Policy on Discrimination and Harassment and the Policy on Sexual Misconduct into the Policy on Institutional Equity. Sexual harassment is defined in its own separate policy instead of falling under sexual misconduct. The policy details definitions of the term, as well as steps the school will take in response.

