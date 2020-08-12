Blotter: Battery at Evanston Hospital, Robbery at 7-Eleven

Evanston police charged an Evanston man with two counts of battery Monday.

A 62-year-old man called the Evanston Police Department at approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday regarding the Evanston man, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The man said his neighbor, who lives on the same floor of the apartment complex, located at 1415 Howard St., knocked on his door, according to Henry. The neighbor reportedly punched him in the nose.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, Henry said they talked to the Evanston man. The man reportedly did not want to provide EPD with information, but the 62-year-old man wanted to sign a complaint for battery, Henry said. The man was then taken into custody and charged with a misdemeanor battery.

Later that afternoon while still in custody, the Evanston man was at Evanston Hospital, located at 2650 Ridge Ave., according to Henry.

At approximately 4 p.m., the man reportedly wanted to leave the hospital, and he grabbed a 59-year-old nurse “by his neck and shoulders and threw him to the ground,” Henry said.

The Evanston man is scheduled to be in court for the first battery case on Aug. 28.

Robbery at 7-Eleven

A Chicago man was charged with robbery on Tuesday.

The man attempted to purchase some items at the 7-Eleven, located at 847 N Dodge Ave., on July 18, Henry said. The man provided a debit card that was rejected, and he reportedly became angry with the employee and threw merchandise around the store, Henry said.

The Chicago man then allegedly walked behind the counter and “raised his fist as if he was going to strike the employee,” Henry said. The employee then reportedly went to the back of the store and returned to the front of the store after three to four minutes. During that time, the Chicago man left the store.

Upon reviewing security footage, police observed that the Chicago man “took several packages of cigarettes” before he left the store, according to Henry.

The Chicago man returned to the same 7-Eleven Tuesday, Henry said. The same 59-year-old employee recognized him and called EPD, who verified that the Chicago man was wanted for the July 18 robbery. The man was taken into custody, according to Henry.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

Comments