Blotter: Theft on Metra line, at Target

A backpack and its contents were stolen from a Metra train Sunday night.

A 48-year-old man was riding on the northbound Union Pacific Metra Line around 10 p.m., according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry. The man then reportedly fell asleep when the train was between the Main Street station and the Central Street station.

“He woke to find that his blue backpack with its contents had been stolen,” Henry said.

Inside of the bag contained his Illinois identification card and house keys. The backpack is valued at approximately $20.

Retail theft at Target

A man reportedly stole several electronics from Target Thursday afternoon.

The supervisor for loss prevention at the store, located at 2209 Howard St., notified the Evanston Police Department Friday morning that a “repeated theft offender” took several items, Henry said.

The man entered the store around 2:45 p.m., went to the electronics department and had a female employee open a display case so he could look at a pair of AirPods, Henry said. After the display was opened, the man reportedly pushed her out of the way, grabbed multiple items out of the case and then left the store via the emergency exits in the electronics department, Henry said.

The items stolen are valued approximately $1419.94 and consist of one pair of Apple AirPods Pro, one Apple iPad Mini and four different Apple-branded keyboards for iPads.

