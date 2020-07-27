Blotter: Man killed in shooting at Hartrey Avenue

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Hartrey Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 3 p.m., the man was shot multiple times. Witnesses said two men wearing masks exited a vehicle, shot the 29-year-old and fled, according to an Evanston Police Department news release. EPD and Evanston Fire Department attempted to provide medical help, but the man died after reaching NorthShore University HealthSystem.

There are no suspects in custody.

Retail theft at CVS

Multiple items were stolen from CVS, 1711 Sherman Ave., on Saturday morning, including two hairdryers valued at $40 each.

The store manager told EPD the suspect left the store with two shopping bags around 11 a.m. Both bags appeared to be full of merchandise, police say. The manager was unsure of the contents of each bag, EPD Communications Coordinator Perry Polinski said.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton1

Comments