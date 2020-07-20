Blotter: Battery; defacement at McDonald’s

A woman was charged with battery in downtown Evanston on Sunday night.

Police officers responded to a dispatch around 11:19 p.m. Sunday regarding a woman “hitting people and vehicles with a hockey stick,” Evanston Police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. The officers located her in the 1600 block of Benson Avenue, sitting on a bench with a black hockey stick in her lap, Glew said.

An 18-year-old Evanston female witness told officers she saw the woman chasing a man with a large rolling bag while swinging the hockey stick, Glew said. The witness said she was unsure if the woman or her hockey stick made contact with the man, according to Glew. The witness also said that the woman came toward her vehicle but never struck it, Glew said.

The 52-year-old Wheeling man, who was reportedly pursued by the woman, told officers he was exiting the Davis Street Chicago Transit Authority station when the woman purportedly accused him of taking her purse, Glew said. The Wheeling man said he told the woman he did not take her purse, and she became angry and began swinging the hockey stick, Glew said.

The Wheeling man said the woman struck his right wrist once with the stick, but there were no marks visible, Glew said. The man was wearing thick gloves at the time of the incident, and he did not require medical attention, according to Glew.

Officers then talked to the woman, who said that she never had any interaction with the Wheeling man, Glew said. Her court date is scheduled for Aug. 25.

McDonald’s arrest, several defacements

A Chicago man was charged with three counts of defacement at McDonald’s on Friday morning.

An 18-year-old female employee of the restaurant, located at 1117 Howard St., said that at approximately 10:57 p.m. Thursday, she saw a man walk up to the drive-through window with a shopping cart, Glew said. She said the Chicago man then “took a brick from the shopping cart” and threw it at the drive-through window, shattering it, Glew said.

The employee said that there was no altercation or disturbance prior to him throwing the brick, Glew said. When officers responded to the scene, they found a broken window and brick on the ground, Glew said.

The event was captured on video surveillance, and the store said it would sign a complaint if the Chicago man was located, Glew said.

The Chicago man then returned the following day at approximately 9:30 a.m. and threw a rock through the front window of the McDonald’s, Glew said. Store employees witnessed the event, and the event was captured on video surveillance footage, according to Glew.

The approximate cost to replace the front window is $5925, Glew said. The Chicago man was also charged for a third incident of defacement that occurred prior to the Friday night event, Glew said. There is no court date listed at this time.

