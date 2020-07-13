Blotter: Message painted in front of police station, battered robbery

Protestors painted a message on the street in front of the Evanston Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

From approximately 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, protestors assembled in front of the police station, according to Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry.

Protestors used white paint to write “DEFUND EPD” in large block letters on the street in front of the police station, according to Henry. Each letter was four to six feet across and “clearly visible,” Henry said.

This was the second Sunday in a row with painted messages involving protestors and the police station, Henry said. The protestors did not attempt to enter the police station, and there were no charges made, according to Henry. The message was removed this morning, Henry said.

Battery, Robbery

A 40-year-old Evanston man was robbed on Sunday.

The resident was walking down Chicago Avenue from the Howard Street area Sunday, according to Henry. When the resident reached a viaduct in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue around 6:30 p.m., a young man approached the resident, Henry said.

The young man punched the resident in the back and throat, Henry said. After the assault, the young man reportedly took $40 cash and a cell phone from the resident.

The young man then “fled” south on Chicago Avenue toward Howard Street, Henry said. The resident filed a police report. EPD does not currently have suspects at this time.

