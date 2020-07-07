Blotter: Man drowns at Clark Street Beach

A Chicago man drowned at Clark Street Beach Monday night.

At around 8:23 p.m., Evanston Police Department and the Evanston Fire Department responded to a dispatch at Clark Street Beach, located at 1811 Sheridan Rd., Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

The 31-year-old man was brought to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m., Henry said.

The Chicago man was at the beach with his friend, Henry said. It is not clear where his friend was throughout the incident.

A citizen, who has no relation to the Chicago man, found the victim in the water, Henry said. A park ranger was flagged down, and the ranger alerted EPD and EFD.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the citizen was “attempting to pull (the victim) from the water”, according to a press release. Once the Chicago man was brought to shore, EFD immediately began CPR and other life-saving measures.

EPD does not believe foul play was involved, and an investigation is ongoing, Henry said.

As of July 1, swimming at Evanston beaches is permitted from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the city’s website. Lifeguards are not staffed at the beaches after hours, Henry said.

