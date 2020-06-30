Blotter: Retail theft, battery arrests

A man was charged with retail theft Tuesday.

The man reportedly stole from Whole Foods, located at 1640 Chicago Ave., and left the store in a wheelchair, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

Evanston police and a store employee caught up to the man near CVS Pharmacy, located at 1711 Sherman Ave. The man was “verbally confrontational” and refused to give his name, Henry said.

The man was wanted for other retail thefts in downtown Evanston, Henry said.

The man told Evanston police he wanted to go to the hospital, though officers on-site did not note any visible physical injuries to the man, Henry said. The officers put the man into handcuffs for hospital transport.

More than three police cars, the police sergeant, a firetruck and an ambulance were at the scene to arrest and transport the man to the hospital, Henry said. When paramedics transport individuals to the hospital in an ambulance, a firetruck is called, according to Henry.

Henry said the man is now in custody.

Man charged for battery, retail theft

A man was charged with battery and retail theft.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, the man reportedly shoplifted two large containers of Downy laundry detergent from Jewel-Osco, located at 1128 Chicago Ave., Henry said. The merchandise was valued at around $20.

As the man was leaving the store, he was approached by a store employee, whom he charged at, Henry said. The employee moved out of the way but proceeded to follow the man outside.

The employee asked the man to return the merchandise and threatened to call the police if he did not comply. The man refused and continued walking away from the grocery store, Henry said.

A police officer caught up to the man near the Dempster Street Chicago Transit Authority station, located at 1316 Sherman Ave. Henry said. The officer asked him to stop. In response, the man stopped briefly and told the officer to move out of his way. He allegedly proceeded to push her in the chest, physically moving her out of his way, according to Henry.

The man continued walking down Sherman Avenue when the officer caught up to him again, and the man was arrested. A back-up police officer arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody, Henry said.

The man was also charged Monday for a separate retail theft in January, Henry said. There is no scheduled court date at this time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

Comments