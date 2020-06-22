Blotter: Woman charged with illegal firearm possession; attempted auto theft

Evanston Police Department charged an Evanston woman with illegal possession of a firearm.

The woman called EPD at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. She was in an argument with her neighbor regarding noise from his apartment on Simpson Street.

After the initial argument, the woman retrieved a revolver from her apartment to confront her neighbor. She then made the phone call to EPD and left the handgun in her apartment.

EPD officers responded to the scene and de-escalated the situation, Henry said. The woman told the officers she had a gun, which they found unloaded in the bathroom.

The EPD officers then discovered the woman did not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card necessary for firearm ownership, which is a misdemeanor, according to Henry.

The neighbor said he will not press charges for what could have been aggravated assault. The woman is scheduled to appear in court August 25.

Attempted auto theft

A young man reportedly attempted to steal an elderly man’s car in a Jewel-Osco parking lot, located at 2485 Howard St.

The elderly man was loading groceries in his car at 8:50 p.m. Sunday when the young man allegedly pushed him and demanded his car keys, Henry said.

The elderly man refused, closed the trunk of the car and walked back towards the grocery store. As the elderly man was walking, the young man reportedly tried to punch him, Henry said.

A bystander called 911, and the elderly man waited inside the grocery store for the police to arrive, Henry said.

The young man then got into a black four-door sedan containing three other occupants and drove off before police arrived. There are no suspects at the time.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @gracewu_10

Comments