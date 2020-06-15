Blotter: Package stolen from common area of apartment, belongings stolen from restaurant

On Friday, an Evanston man reported a FedEx package stolen from his apartment, located at 1930 Ridge Ave.

The package contained a laptop valued at $1,300, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. Packages are dropped off in the common area.

The victim received a phone call Wednesday that the package was delivered, Henry said. At 2:10 p.m. the same day, the resident went to the common area, but the package was not there.

The resident reported the theft to the Evanston Police Department Friday evening. There are no suspects at this time.

Restaurant theft

A Jennifer’s Edibles employee reported his belongings stolen from the restaurant Friday evening.

His backpack was taken from the counter at around 7 p.m., while the employee had left the restaurant to take the garbage out, according to Henry.

The backpack contained a laptop, gym clothes and a phone charger. The belongings are valued at $1,800, Henry said. There are no suspects at this time.

On May 17, an Evanston woman reported her purse stolen from the restaurant. Her belongings had been behind the counter.

