Students athletes find creative ways to stay fit at home

With gyms shuttered and fields empty, student athletes Abbie Wolf, Ryan Deakin, and Julietta Thron talk about the transition to training at home and the creative ways they stay active. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected]

RELATED STORIES:

