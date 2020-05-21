Blotter: Man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender, literature stolen

A 55-year-old Evanston man was arrested Sunday evening for failing to register as a sex offender. Evanston Police Department responded to a call to 901 Maple Ave. and discovered the suspect on scene had not registered as a sex offender.

After his arrest, EPD learned the man had in March moved to a residence that violated the terms of his sex offender status. The residence is in close proximity to both a school and a park, EPD Cmdr. Brian Henry said.

Paper stolen

A piece of literature was stolen on Monday around noon after it fell out of a pedestrian’s pocket on Brummel Street.

The pedestrian, an Evanston woman, was walking her dogs when the dogs and another dog on a walk began to bark. While calming her dogs down, the literature fell out of her pocket and to the sidewalk, where the other dog walker allegedly picked it up and put it in his pocket.

The woman reported the theft, though Henry is unsure of the content or value of the literature.

