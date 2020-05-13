Blotter: traffic arrest, drug paraphernalia misdemeanor

A 20-year-old Evanston man was arrested May 12 for driving with a suspended license, Evanston Police Cmdr. Brian Henry said. Evanston Police Department arrested the man around 9:13 p.m. at the intersection of Asbury Ave. and Lee St.

EPD stopped the man’s vehicle because of an equipment violation and found he had a suspended license. After arresting the man, responding officers searched the vehicle and found “a very small amount” of marijuana and pills, Henry said.

Officers also found a glass pipe in the vehicle, so the man was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia. Pending identification of the pills in the lab, the man may be charged with an additional crime.

The man was also issued an equipment violation for having improper lighting. He does not yet have a court date.

