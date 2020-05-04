78th Annual Dolphin Show debuts as virtual cabaret

Students perform in the 76th Annual Dolphin Show, “Ragtime.” This year’s show, “A Splash for Support” virtual cabaret will include performances from current and former Dolphin Show members.

Despite not having seen their friends in weeks, The Dolphin Show is bringing together students and alums in their 78th annual show, “A Splash for Support.”

“A Splash for Support” is a virtual cabaret presented by students and alums of The Dolphin Show to benefit The Actors Fund, an organization that provides services to actors in times of need. The cabaret will live-stream May 6, on The Dolphin Show’s YouTube channel.

Originally, The Dolphin Show’s 78th production was going to be postponed until January 2021 to give the organization the time to reassess certain aspects of their organization.

“The Dolphin Show has been running the same way for 78 years and it makes sense that an organization can’t run the same for 78 years,” community producer Rachel Khutorsky said.

The Communication junior said the group was able to make a lot of changes, including new executive positions focused on internal development. She said the virtual cabaret is a great way to celebrate the Dolphin community while looking at how it has grown since its inception.

Khutorsky said she has been amazed by the continuous support The Dolphin Show has received, specifically from alumni. She said it only makes sense for the organization to give back to them during this time where many alums, especially those working in the theater industry, are affected by live performance shutdowns. The cabaret is free to watch, but there is a suggested donation of $15.

“A Splash for Support” will include a mix of live and pre-recorded performances from current and former Dolphin Show members. It will also feature two Q&A sessions with actors Adam Kantor (Communication ’08) and Aaron Gross (Communication ’16) where audience members can ask questions in the video’s comment section.

Before Spring Quarter was moved online, business producer and Communication junior Paia Amelio said Dolphin Show’s executive board was working with their alumni board to plan on-campus events. Since those events and other productions were cancelled, she said she would like to see this be a way for the larger Northwestern theater community to feel connected.

“This weird situation that we’re in created this space that we could have a 50-50 community of people who attend northwestern currently versus attend Northwestern,” Amelio said. “In this way we incorporate alumni in a way we might not have been able to in an on-campus event.”

Ian Weinberger (Bienen ’09) is one of the alums performing during the cabaret. He’s taking this chance to break out of his comfort zone as a music director for “Hamilton” on Broadway to sing.

“I really don’t enjoy it and I don’t do it a lot,” Weinberger said. “But I figured it’s a safe space for the loving Northwestern family audience and I figured this is a comfortable enough scenario that I could bring myself to sharing something.”

Weinberger is singing “Wait ’Til You See What’s Next” by Jason Robert Brown, who was the original Broadway composer of “Parade,” the show Weinberger musically directed his final year at NU. He said he hopes this song reminds people that there is another chapter after the COVID-19 pandemic that people can make it to.

Email: janeawilson2022@u.northwestern.edu

Twitter: @janeaAwilson

