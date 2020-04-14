Evanston’s COVID-19 death toll reach 5; fewest new cases in weeks

Three Crowns Park retirement facility. Three of five COVID-19 deaths have been within the retirement community.

Another resident has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, bringing the city’s COVID-19 death toll to five, city officials reported Saturday. The 87-year-old man was part of the Three Crowns Park retirement community.

As of Monday afternoon, officials reported a total of 175 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Evanston and a total of 22,025 cases statewide.

The city reported just one newly confirmed case Monday, the smallest increase in weeks. This report followed Sunday, where the city saw the largest increase at 18 cases.

Three of the five COVID-19 deaths in Evanston have been within the Three Crowns Park retirement facility. A 93-year-old Three Crowns resident became the first Evanston resident to die from the novel coronavirus on March 22. A 95-year-old World War II veteran and retired physician died from the virus on April 2, executive director Phil Hemmer said in a statement to residents and families.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, the other cases were outside of Three Crowns and included an 83-year-old 6th Ward resident and a 92-year-old woman with underlying chronic health conditions.

