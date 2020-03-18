Timeline: Tracking Northwestern’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Evanston and Chicago campuses

As we continue to cover Northwestern and Evanston as the coronavirus pandemic worldwide continues to grow, we’ll be updating this page to help you keep track of the confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on the University’s Evanston and Chicago campuses. All individuals were self-isolating after their tests, and NU officials will notify anyone who has been in contact with, or in close proximity to, anyone who has tested positive.

There has not been a confirmed case on the school’s Chicago campus as of March 18:

– March 13: Kellogg School of Management staff member tests positive in first confirmed case

– March 14: Northwestern staff member in the Evanston campus’ Office of the Registrar

– March 16: A second staff member in the Kellogg School of Management

– March 17: Staff member in the School of Education and Social Policy’s Annenberg Hall

– March 17: A third staff member in the Kellogg School of Management

– March 18: A fourth staff member in the Kellogg School of Management

